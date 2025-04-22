Alpine Global Management LLC Sells 10,376 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Alpine Global Management LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust accounts for 1.0% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,032,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 781,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,179,000 after acquiring an additional 53,836 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 16,933 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

In other news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim bought 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.57 per share, with a total value of $501,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 193,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,907.81. This represents a 16.21 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Cuts Dividend

BSTZ opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2218 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

