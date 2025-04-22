Alpine Global Management LLC Takes Position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 145,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned approximately 3.22% of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Decagon Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Stock Performance

ALCY stock opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.12. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $13.14.

About Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

