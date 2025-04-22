Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,890 BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,890 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 10,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in BancFirst by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BancFirst by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $602,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $723,480. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,191,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,553,265.87. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,994,350 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Stock Performance

BANF stock opened at $113.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.24 and a 200-day moving average of $115.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $81.56 and a 12-month high of $132.29.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $164.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BANF

About BancFirst

(Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.