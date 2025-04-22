4,551 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Purchased by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 431.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPD. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.90.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $104.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.85 and a 200-day moving average of $115.97. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $131.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,571.84. This trade represents a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

