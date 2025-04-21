U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 159.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,964 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,836,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,640,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,056 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,125,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,815 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,789,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,381,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,845 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,948,000 after buying an additional 850,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 19,485,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,268,000 after buying an additional 1,341,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,837,274.72. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $4,821,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,230,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,132,431. This trade represents a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of USB opened at $38.21 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.66.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

