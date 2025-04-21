Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Solera National Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:SLRK traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922. The firm has a market cap of $38.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65. Solera National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $10.61.

About Solera National Bancorp

Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time and demand deposits, and individual retirement accounts (IRA), as well as certificates of deposit; and real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing.

