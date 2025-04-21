Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Solera National Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %
OTCMKTS:SLRK traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922. The firm has a market cap of $38.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65. Solera National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $10.61.
About Solera National Bancorp
