TD Securities Lowers Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$92.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$94.00 to C$92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$91.00 to C$85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James upgraded Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$103.33.

Shares of IMO stock traded up C$0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$89.09. 292,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,828. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$96.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$98.67. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$82.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$108.89. The firm has a market cap of C$46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04.

Imperial Oil is one of Canada’s largest integrated oil companies, focusing on upstream operations, petroleum refining operations, and the marketing of petroleum products. Production averaged 398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. The company estimates that it holds 5.2 billion boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

