Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Short Interest Update

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 833,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

AXON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.45.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded down $26.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $533.27. 233,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,935. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $273.52 and a 52 week high of $715.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $556.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $567.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96.

In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total transaction of $169,685.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at $899,275.44. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Friedenthal Financial lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 961.7% in the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 1,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,466,000 after purchasing an additional 33,869 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 95,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after buying an additional 16,792 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,985,000. Finally, MRA Advisory Group grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

