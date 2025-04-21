Rock Springs Capital Management LP Purchases 58,000 Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,483,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.97% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28,526 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 94,623 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 130.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 98,581 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,526,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 869,949 shares in the last quarter. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADAP opened at $0.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $61.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.84.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 74.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Jones Trading lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.15 to $1.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.83.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

