Telecom Stocks To Consider – April 18th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, Palo Alto Networks, AT&T, Arista Networks, CRH, and Huntington Bancshares are the seven Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of companies that provide communication services such as telephone, internet, and data networks. These companies invest in and maintain the infrastructure needed for modern communication, and their stocks are often monitored for stability, dividend returns, and sensitivity to regulatory and technological shifts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO stock traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.99. 22,452,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,367,663. The company has a market cap of $803.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.47, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.12 and its 200-day moving average is $195.87. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

ServiceNow stock traded down $24.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $772.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,802,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,657. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $857.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $970.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,768,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,880,201. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $137.60 and a one year high of $208.39. The company has a market capitalization of $111.03 billion, a PE ratio of 94.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Shares of T traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.12. The stock had a trading volume of 24,758,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,672,389. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $29.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11. The firm has a market cap of $194.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

NYSE:ANET traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.11. 8,564,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,117,564. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. Arista Networks has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $133.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of CRH traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,452,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $110.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRH

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Shares of HBAN stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.66. 31,068,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,389,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.00. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HBAN

See Also