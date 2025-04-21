Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Trimmed by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93,134 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 2.9% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $88,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $443.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $482.54 and its 200-day moving average is $501.33. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The company has a market capitalization of $283.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

