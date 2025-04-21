Rock Springs Capital Management LP Buys 23,800 Shares of Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,591,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Edap Tms were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Illumine Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EDAP opened at $1.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edap Tms S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edap Tms ( NASDAQ:EDAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 million. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 34.92% and a negative return on equity of 44.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Edap Tms S.A. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EDAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

