Pathward Financial (CASH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Pathward Financial to post earnings of $2.71 per share and revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.27 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 22.02%. Pathward Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pathward Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $70.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Pathward Financial has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.92%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pathward Financial stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,634,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,437,000. Pathward Financial makes up approximately 28.1% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC owned 15.24% of Pathward Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pathward Financial from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

