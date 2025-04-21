Natixis Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Natixis purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 36,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,063,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,978,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,297,000 after purchasing an additional 47,350 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $653,160,000 after buying an additional 876,182 shares during the period. Passumpsic Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $2,634,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 5,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $510,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $262.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.62 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.