UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,542,449 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 57,630 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned 0.17% of UnitedHealth Group worth $784,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $456.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $417.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.93. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $438.50 and a 12 month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Hsbc Global Res raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $655.00 to $642.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $632.85.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

