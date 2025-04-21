WPWealth LLP Sells 303 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WPWealth LLP reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. WPWealth LLP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 141.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,468,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $28,729,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.1% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $443.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.33. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $540.81. The stock has a market cap of $283.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

