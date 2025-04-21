MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $70.66 and last traded at $68.56. Approximately 33,620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 140,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.40.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Down 9.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 4.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.42 and its 200-day moving average is $149.97.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

