Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 21st (A, ABX, AEP, AEVA, ALG, ALLY, ALV, AN, ANIP, APLS)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 21st:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $135.00 to $116.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus to C$37.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $111.00 to $115.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $6.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $217.00 to $195.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $32.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $97.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $194.00 to $176.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $62.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $28.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) had its price target boosted by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $7.00 to $7.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $244.00 to $260.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $275.00 to $285.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $250.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $75.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) had its price target reduced by Benchmark Co. from $130.00 to $120.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $22.00 to $19.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $33.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $90.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $6.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) had its price target boosted by Lake Street Capital from $40.00 to $51.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $67.00 to $61.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $218.00 to $216.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) had its target price cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $2.75 to $2.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $129.00 to $136.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $357.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from $130.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $29.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) had its target price trimmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $75.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $77.00 to $83.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) had its target price boosted by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $9.00 to $9.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $14.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $36.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $69.00 to $61.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $125.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $17.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $110.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $210.00 to $180.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $38.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $55.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $142.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $16.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $140.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $207.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $216.00 to $180.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $36.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) had its target price trimmed by Hovde Group from $40.00 to $38.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $47.00 to $42.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $51.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $4.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $1.10 to $1.20. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $38.00 to $39.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $77.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $100.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $58.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $63.00 to $61.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.00 to $17.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $85.00 to $135.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $209.00 to $191.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $63.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $80.00 to $72.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $17.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $18.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $26.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $190.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $234.00 to $216.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $510.00 to $475.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $154.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $13.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $100.00 to $74.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $20.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $18.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $2.50 to $2.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $35.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $397.00 to $308.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $10.00 to $13.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $2.00 to $3.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $12.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) had its target price boosted by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $7.00 to $7.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $48.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $55.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $56.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $220.00 to $215.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $475.00 to $430.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $72.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) had its price target reduced by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $75.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $900.00 to $1,000.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,210.00 to $1,222.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price reduced by Williams Trading from $93.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $1,200.00 to $967.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $14.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $311.00 to $317.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $29.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $42.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $59.00 to $54.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) had its price target boosted by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $19.00 to $19.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $96.00 to $77.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $231.00 to $204.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $97.00 to $84.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $159.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) had its price target cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $13.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $50.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) had its price target boosted by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $19.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $65.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $43.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target cut by Stephens from $26.00 to $24.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $28.00 to $26.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $280.00 to $269.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $141.00 to $127.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $95.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $27.00 to $25.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $21.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) had its price target cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $70.00 to $30.00. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $72.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $36.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $349.00 to $320.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $52.00 to $46.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) had its price target reduced by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $16.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $26.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $182.00 to $110.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $89.00 to $85.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $118.00 to $113.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $127.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $87.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its price target reduced by Hovde Group from $84.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $74.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $92.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its target price cut by Stephens from $95.00 to $90.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $22.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $47.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $41.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $53.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $48.00 to $46.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $68.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $325.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $255.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Titan America (NYSE:TTAM) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $642.00 to $560.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $650.00 to $575.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $640.00 to $600.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $660.00 to $580.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) had its price target trimmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $100.00 to $60.00. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $48.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $62.00 to $56.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $50.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $58.00 to $55.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $9.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

