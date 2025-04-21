B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Trading 4.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) were up 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.48. Approximately 5,286,253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 20,684,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cormark cut B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.21.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on B2Gold

B2Gold Stock Performance

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B2Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in B2Gold by 23.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 910,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 174,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in B2Gold by 46.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,075,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 661,107 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 105,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.