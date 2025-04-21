Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,988 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $54,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Straightline Group LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $2,990,000. Finally, Markel Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total value of $4,031,458.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,395.74. The trade was a 50.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,089,714.45. This trade represents a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132. 10.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Marriott International from $295.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (down from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $220.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $307.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.07 and a 200-day moving average of $268.51.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

