Top Pharmaceutical Stocks To Consider – April 20th

Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., AbbVie, Abbott Laboratories, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the seven Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares in companies that research, develop, manufacture, and market medications and other healthcare products. They allow investors to participate in the healthcare industry while also being subject to the unique risks and rewards associated with drug approvals, regulatory changes, and market dynamics in the pharmaceutical sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

NYSE LLY traded up $106.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $841.70. 10,843,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427,404. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $829.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $819.86. The company has a market capitalization of $798.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

NVO stock traded down $4.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.99. 32,192,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,978,874. The company has a market cap of $260.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.52 and its 200-day moving average is $91.54. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $57.28 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

NYSE JNJ traded up $3.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,972,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,945,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $169.99. The company has a market capitalization of $379.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.99.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

MRK traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $77.93. 21,305,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,725,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.47 and its 200-day moving average is $96.16. The company has a market cap of $196.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.93 and a 12 month high of $134.63.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,474,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,005,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $153.58 and a 1-year high of $218.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.47 and its 200-day moving average is $187.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $131.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,459,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,026,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.89. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $99.71 and a one year high of $141.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

TMO stock traded down $10.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $426.11. 3,037,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $409.85 and a 1-year high of $627.88.

