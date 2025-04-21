Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,022 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $161.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.41 and a 200-day moving average of $164.21. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $196.95. The stock has a market cap of $121.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.