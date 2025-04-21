Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Buys 5,844 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned about 0.07% of Prudential Financial worth $28,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,878,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,041,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,804,000 after acquiring an additional 665,180 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,303,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 322.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 711,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,287,000 after acquiring an additional 542,964 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,535,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,851,000 after purchasing an additional 378,266 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $635,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,090.56. The trade was a 18.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 87,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.72 per share, with a total value of $2,499,989.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 87,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,989.84. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.85.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

PRU opened at $99.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.69 and its 200-day moving average is $116.86. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 4.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

