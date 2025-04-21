Capital International Inc. CA Has $3.12 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,345 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,780 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,099,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,400,439,000 after buying an additional 6,143,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,488,444 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,909,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,346 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $1,246,569,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intel by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,088,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696,377 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,938,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $680,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,342 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna cut their target price on Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Intel Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $18.93 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $82.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

