iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,100 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the March 15th total of 139,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 413,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

IBTH stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.49. 289,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,695. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.0759 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $61,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

