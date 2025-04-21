2176423 Ontario Ltd. Buys 1,129,000 Shares of Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX) Stock

Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 1,129,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,016,100.00.

AMX stock traded up C$0.03 on Monday, hitting C$1.06. 283,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,619. The stock has a market capitalization of C$130.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.69 and a beta of 1.95. Amex Exploration Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.80 and a twelve month high of C$1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.07.

Featured Articles

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

