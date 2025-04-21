IHT Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,672 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $15,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 61,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 12.0 %

Shares of EFV opened at $58.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $60.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.62.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

