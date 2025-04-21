Stifel Financial Corp Has $536.91 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,336,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 85,172 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $536,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 18,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 76.6% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $341.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $371.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.47. The stock has a market cap of $91.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.