F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.50 price objective on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.01% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on F.N.B. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $12.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.86. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.76.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.52 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 18.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,485.44. The trade was a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William B. Campbell purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 158,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,045.38. The trade was a 1.93 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNB. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in F.N.B. by 6.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 449,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,348,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,952,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after acquiring an additional 127,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 987,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,928,000 after acquiring an additional 32,047 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

