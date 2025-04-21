Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.11% from the stock’s current price.

ANF has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.25.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $73.28 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $196.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.09. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 29.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth about $548,000. Invst LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

