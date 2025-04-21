Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Sells 98,588 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,760,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 98,588 shares during the period. United Therapeutics accounts for about 13.8% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of United Therapeutics worth $973,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $284.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $316.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.62. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.28 and a fifty-two week high of $417.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $735.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.74 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Therapeutics

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.78, for a total value of $3,121,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,437,712.18. This trade represents a 23.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $797,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,424. This trade represents a 22.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,500 shares of company stock worth $30,971,540. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.