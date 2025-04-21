ClearAlpha Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 83,775 Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

ClearAlpha Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 83,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,000. Patterson Companies comprises 1.8% of ClearAlpha Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PDCO. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,316,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,711,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,662,000 after buying an additional 527,054 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,581,000. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,028,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,614,000 after acquiring an additional 289,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,005,000 after acquiring an additional 280,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $31.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.71. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $31.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

