Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) Upgraded by B. Riley to “Buy” Rating

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jones Trading reduced their price objective on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

NYSE:AOMR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,262. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $187.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.44. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 10,909 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 256.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 33,297 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 285.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

