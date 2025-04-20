TFJ Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

TFJ Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 91,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,000. Hilton Grand Vacations accounts for about 3.2% of TFJ Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. TFJ Management LLC owned 0.09% of Hilton Grand Vacations as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HGV. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,935,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,329,000 after acquiring an additional 512,362 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 296,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,557,000 after purchasing an additional 50,633 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 432.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HGV. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

NYSE HGV opened at $33.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.09. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

