Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Sells 114,671 Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,671 shares during the quarter. Kodiak Gas Services accounts for 0.4% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Kodiak Gas Services were worth $32,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KGS. FMR LLC grew its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,492 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,942,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,154,000 after acquiring an additional 32,966 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,659,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,568,000 after acquiring an additional 913,104 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 939,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,358,000 after purchasing an additional 196,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,786,000 after purchasing an additional 279,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KGS shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 target price on Kodiak Gas Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kodiak Gas Services

In other news, major shareholder Frontier Topco Partnership, L. sold 3,728,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $177,112,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,771,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,637,842.50. The trade was a 9.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE KGS opened at $34.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.70 and a beta of 1.52. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average of $38.90.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.82 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 2.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is presently 277.97%.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.