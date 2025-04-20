Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Invests $37.69 Million in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,710,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,689,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.15% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 23,283 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 31.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after buying an additional 102,848 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TEVA shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $13.61 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

