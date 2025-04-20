Short Interest in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Drops By 21.7%

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 136,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Sohu.com Price Performance

Shares of Sohu.com stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. Sohu.com has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.22. The firm has a market cap of $269.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The information services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $134.68 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sohu.com

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOHU. Seldon Capital LP bought a new stake in Sohu.com in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sohu.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Sohu.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Sohu.com by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

