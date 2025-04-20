Ossiam Sells 377 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ossiam decreased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 21.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,142,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $151,276,000 after purchasing an additional 198,353 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 54,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after buying an additional 22,198 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,136,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $403,049,000 after acquiring an additional 170,339 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.31.

PPG Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

PPG opened at $100.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.24 and a 52 week high of $137.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,835.55. The trade was a 11.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.