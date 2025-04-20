MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Short Interest Up 26.4% in March

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,892,700 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the March 15th total of 10,203,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 86.0 days.

MEG Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $15.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98. MEG Energy has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $23.76.

MEG Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.0693 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

