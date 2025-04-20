Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 154,480 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $31,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,127,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,565,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,578 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,250,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,240,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,752 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,325,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,754,672,000 after buying an additional 659,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,378,794,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,057,928 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $629,073,000 after buying an additional 107,482 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Amphenol from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Amphenol from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH opened at $65.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $79.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.39 and a 200-day moving average of $68.73.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.55%.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.