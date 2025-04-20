Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Purchased by Seldon Capital LP

Seldon Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 148.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,105 shares during the quarter. Seldon Capital LP’s holdings in NU were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NU. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,325,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 178,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 53,646 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in NU by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 269,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 184,561 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in NU by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 26,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,775,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after acquiring an additional 78,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NU shares. Barclays lowered their price target on NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.36.

NU opened at $10.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

