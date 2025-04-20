Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0761 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $9.68 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $10.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYCEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

(Get Free Report)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.