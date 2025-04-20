Sharpepoint LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Sharpepoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Desjardins started coverage on Cameco in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

Cameco Stock Performance

NYSE CCJ opened at $41.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $62.55.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $845.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.