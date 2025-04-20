Seaview Investment Managers LLC Has $13.77 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 3.8% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.28.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $170.99 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.05 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The company has a market capitalization of $803.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.07.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,380 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,300. This represents a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 719,776 shares of company stock worth $131,065,542 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

