Landing Point Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 24,054 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Landing Point Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 0.7% of Landing Point Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 644.9% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average is $34.57.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.