iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Short Interest Update

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the March 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,997,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,695,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,084. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.16 and a fifty-two week high of $120.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.67.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3417 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,054,000. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.