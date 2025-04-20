iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Short Interest Update

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the March 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,997,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,695,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,084. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.16 and a fifty-two week high of $120.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.67.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3417 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
