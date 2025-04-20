Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,594,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the March 15th total of 3,796,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Greentown China Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GTWCF remained flat at $0.96 during trading hours on Friday. Greentown China has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group raised Greentown China to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

About Greentown China

Greentown China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and related business in China. It operates through Property Development, Hotel Operations, Property Investment, Project Management, and Other segments. The company develops and sells residential properties.

Featured Stories

