Metawells Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOSK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Metawells Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOSK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Metawells Oil & Gas Stock Up 1.1 %

KOSK stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.02. 161,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,152. Metawells Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

Get Metawells Oil & Gas alerts:

Metawells Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Metawells Oil & Gas Inc intends to operate as an oil producer that focuses on the multi-zone development and enhanced oil recovery. The company was formerly known as One Step Vending Corp. and changed its name to Metawells Oil & Gas Inc in January 2024. Metawells Oil & Gas Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Harrison, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Metawells Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metawells Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.