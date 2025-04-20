Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Short Interest Down 23.7% in March

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 174.0 days.
Flughafen Zürich Price Performance
UZAPF stock opened at $241.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.27. Flughafen Zürich has a 12-month low of $202.67 and a 12-month high of $254.90.
Flughafen Zürich Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Flughafen Zürich
- What does consumer price index measure?
- With a 60%+ Upside, There’s Plenty to Love About Lovesac
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Zürich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Zürich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.