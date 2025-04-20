Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,796 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $10,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,753,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,342,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,800,000 after purchasing an additional 198,656 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 89,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust acquired 607,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.39 per share, with a total value of $67,694,487.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 621,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,257,178.06. This represents a 4,331.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,697,517.92. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO opened at $126.78 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.39.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

